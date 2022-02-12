Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.13. Kellogg also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.080-$4.120 EPS.
Shares of K stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,529,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $68.60.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
