Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.13. Kellogg also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.080-$4.120 EPS.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,529,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.22.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

