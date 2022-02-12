Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.080-$4.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kellogg also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.24 EPS.
Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.85 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
