Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.080-$4.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kellogg also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.85 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.22.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

