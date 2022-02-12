Kellogg (NYSE:K) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kellogg (NYSE:K) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kellogg updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.080-$4.120 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.24 EPS.

K traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,529,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,741. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

