Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.66 on Major Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $414.91 million and $93.87 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 38% higher against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00038176 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00102408 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 631,381,920 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

