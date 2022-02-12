KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.94

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.94, with a volume of 580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.