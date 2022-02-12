KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.94

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.94, with a volume of 580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30.
About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
