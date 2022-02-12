KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of KB opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 165,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

