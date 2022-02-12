Katalyo (KTLYO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $662.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. Katalyo has a market cap of $692,857.15 and $662.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,869.77 or 0.06819688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.96 or 0.99912710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048949 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006388 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.