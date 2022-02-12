Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

KPTI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

KPTI opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $772.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

