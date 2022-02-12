KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,306 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.77% of KAR Auction Services worth $15,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $4,596,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

KAR opened at $11.89 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.