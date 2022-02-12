Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $38,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kadant by 120.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,301 shares of company stock worth $7,152,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $210.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.64. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.55 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

