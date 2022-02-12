Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the January 15th total of 235,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jupiter Fund Management stock remained flat at $$3.09 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JFHHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.73) to GBX 228 ($3.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

