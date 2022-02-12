Jump Financial LLC Invests $33,000 in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 3.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 454,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu Co. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

