Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 16,300 Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 253.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $433,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

