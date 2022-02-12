JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Target Price to GBX 5,119

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,285 ($84.99) to GBX 5,119 ($69.22) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 7,130 ($96.42) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,577.18 ($115.99).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 3,203 ($43.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.14. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 3,203 ($43.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,097 ($109.49). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,845.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,174.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

