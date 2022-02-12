JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($24.00) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.91) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,685 ($22.79).
Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,309 ($17.70) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,348.65. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,219 ($16.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
