JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($24.00) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.91) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,685 ($22.79).

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,309 ($17.70) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,348.65. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,219 ($16.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.08), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($986,848.83).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

