JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 241

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 246 ($3.33) to GBX 241 ($3.26) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.95) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 350.33 ($4.74).

Get Trainline alerts:

TRN opened at GBX 237 ($3.20) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 202 ($2.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 536.50 ($7.25). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 306.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.