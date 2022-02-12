JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$41.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.06.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$37.94 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$33.19 and a 12-month high of C$165.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.56.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

