JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €61.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($70.11) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($131.03) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($121.84) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €113.00 ($129.89) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($108.16) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.17) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €89.68 ($103.08).

ETR:HFG opened at €49.72 ($57.15) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a one year low of €50.98 ($58.60) and a one year high of €97.50 ($112.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.79.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

