Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Update

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,800 shares, a growth of 728.8% from the January 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JOSMF opened at $1.34 on Friday. Josemaria Resources has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JOSMF. Pareto Securities began coverage on Josemaria Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Josemaria Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, lowered Josemaria Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

