Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.55

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 143.55 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 161.40 ($2.18). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 160.80 ($2.17), with a volume of 167,716 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.57) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £721.32 million and a PE ratio of -32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.53.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

