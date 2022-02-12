John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.91

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.91 and traded as high as $17.02. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 104,050 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
