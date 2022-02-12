John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.91

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.91 and traded as high as $17.02. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 104,050 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 90.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 41.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

