JMP Securities Cuts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $41.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRSH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $18.41 on Friday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.20.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $4,269,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $17,076,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $6,404,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $49,162,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

