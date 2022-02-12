JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.80 million-$61.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.92 million.JFrog also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.01)-0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.13.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 1,408,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. JFrog has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.58.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JFrog by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JFrog by 147.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.