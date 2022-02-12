Jennifer Peppe Sells 10,000 Shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $222,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Peppe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $23.95 on Friday. Imago BioSciences Inc has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 576,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 540,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.