Jeffrey S. Bornstein Purchases 5,000 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $44,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
