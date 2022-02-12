Jeffrey S. Bornstein Purchases 5,000 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $44,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AlloVir by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AlloVir by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.