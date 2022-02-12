Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kennametal Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

KMT opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,010,000 after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 623.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,640,000 after buying an additional 1,239,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,845,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,177,000 after buying an additional 35,719 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

