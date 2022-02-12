Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

NYSE BXP opened at $117.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average is $115.39. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $90.97 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after purchasing an additional 647,007 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 324,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,868,000 after buying an additional 312,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,099,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

