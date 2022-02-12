Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Airbus SE’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Airbus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbus’ FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EADSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbus from €120.00 ($137.93) to €135.00 ($155.17) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Airbus from €138.00 ($158.62) to €150.00 ($172.41) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Airbus from €160.00 ($183.91) to €150.00 ($172.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

EADSY opened at $32.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. Airbus has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

