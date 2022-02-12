Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redwood Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RWT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Redwood Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

