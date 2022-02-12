Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Kennametal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kennametal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kennametal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,845,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,719 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,422,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the period.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

