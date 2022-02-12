JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.74) to €23.80 ($27.36) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.70.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.