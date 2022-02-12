Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Cut to $161.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $121.48 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.02. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

