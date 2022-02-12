Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after buying an additional 221,828 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after buying an additional 902,602 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after buying an additional 37,458 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of -49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $68.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,119 shares of company stock worth $2,933,999. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

