Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 402.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 68,121 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NYSE:WPC opened at $76.01 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.54%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

