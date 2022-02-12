Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Run Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Ecolab by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,113,000 after purchasing an additional 118,266 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,652 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,112 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.37 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

