Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,597 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $62.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

