Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $478,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $94,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of IHI opened at $59.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.