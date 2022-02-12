Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,479 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 240.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $295.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.13 and its 200-day moving average is $315.65. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.88 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

