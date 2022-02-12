Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $143.61 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,497.3% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $12,578,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

