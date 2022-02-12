J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBRY. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.33) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.11) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.85) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.12) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 287 ($3.88).

SBRY stock opened at GBX 280.60 ($3.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.99. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.96) and a one year high of GBX 342 ($4.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 22.27.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

