ITE Group (LON:ITE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $82.51

ITE Group plc (LON:ITE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.51 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($1.13). ITE Group shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 643,581 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.51. The company has a market capitalization of £611.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About ITE Group (LON:ITE)
