Islet Management LP Makes New Investment in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 238.6% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

