Islet Management LP Invests $5.07 Million in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,000. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

