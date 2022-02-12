Islet Management LP Decreases Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Islet Management LP cut its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,204 shares during the period. Islet Management LP owned 0.06% of Clarivate worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 79,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -100.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several brokerages have commented on CLVT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

