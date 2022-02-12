Islet Management LP Acquires New Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

HTHT stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 139.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

