iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 915,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $116,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,417,000 after buying an additional 968,065 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $124.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

