iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $106.39 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

