iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $110.28

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.28 and last traded at $110.28, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average of $110.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 103.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 99,162 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 429,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,435,000 after acquiring an additional 101,705 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

