iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,387 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $268.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

