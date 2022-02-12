iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,459 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $16,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,663 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $59.19.
